Library’s online summer reading program begins May 26

Advance registration for Forsyth County Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Fun program is open and participants of all ages can register online at forsythpl.beanstack.org/reader365. Participants may begin tracking reading and activities to earn badges and points on Wednesday, May 26.
The theme for this year’s Summer Reading Fun program is “Tails and Tales.”
Summer programs for kids, teens, and adults will be presented online and in-person. Participation in all events will be free. Drive-thru carnivals and drive-in concerts will be among the fun activities offered this summer. All programs can be found on the events page on the library’s website www.forsythpl.org/events.
Library patrons can register to participate in Summer Reading Fun through July 31.
Patrons with questions about creating an account or registering for Summer Reading Fun 2021, call 770-781-9840.
Summer Reading Fun participants can use the Beanstack app for Apple or Android devices, or log into Beanstack on a desktop or laptop computer, to track books read, activities completed, and badges earned from May 26 to July 31.
Summer Reading Fun participants in the preschool, elementary, and teen programs who earn 100, 250, and 500 or more points will earn prizes such as new books and treat coupons from community sponsors.
When kids reach 100, 250, and 500 points, Beanstack will send a message with prize-pickup instructions.
Prize choices for preschoolers include a shaky egg or storytime scarf. Prize choices for elementary, middle, and high school students include a Zaxby’s Kidz Meal, a small Wendy’s Frosty, a Fun for Free pass from Stars and Strikes, a McDonald’s ice cream cone, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers treat (available only at Hampton Park Library), a new book, or a Super Reader window decal.
Prizes will be available through July 31 or while supplies last.
All participants will earn one entry into grand prize drawings for every 500 points earned.
Preschool-aged participants could win a Sandra Boynton Gift Basket, a Llama Llama Gift Basket, or Family Passes to INK. Elementary-aged participants could win a Zoo Atlanta family membership, Dog Lovers Gift Basket, Cat Lovers Gift Basket, an Art Lovers Gift Basket, or Robot Dog. Teens could win a Dog Lovers Gift Basket, Cat Lovers Gift Basket, Writer’s Gift Basket, or an Art Lovers Gift Basket. Adult participants could win a Kindle Fire tablet, Zoo Atlanta family membership, or gift certificates to Tam’s Backstage or PetSmart.
For more information about Summer Reading Fun 2021, getting a library card, or using online Library services, visit www.forsythpl.org.