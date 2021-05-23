Library’s online summer reading program begins May 26

Advance registration for Forsyth County Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Fun program is open and participants of all ages can register online at forsythpl.beanstack.org/reader365. Participants may begin tracking reading and activities to earn badges and points on Wednesday, May 26.

The theme for this year’s Summer Reading Fun program is “Tails and Tales.”

Summer programs for kids, teens, and adults will be presented online and in-person. Participation in all events will be free. Drive-thru carnivals and drive-in concerts will be among the fun activities offered this summer. All programs can be found on the events page on the library’s website www.forsythpl.org/events.

Library patrons can register to participate in Summer Reading Fun through July 31.

Patrons with questions about creating an account or registering for Summer Reading Fun 2021, call 770-781-9840.

Summer Reading Fun participants can use the Beanstack app for Apple or Android devices, or log into Beanstack on a desktop or laptop computer, to track books read, activities completed, and badges earned from May 26 to July 31.

Summer Reading Fun participants in the preschool, elementary, and teen programs who earn 100, 250, and 500 or more points will earn prizes such as new books and treat coupons from community sponsors.



