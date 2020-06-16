Local organizations plan for two Juneteenth celebrations in Cumming this week

Through their event, they want to continue the conversation surrounding change in how the community deals with and talks about racial issues. There will be information booths scattered throughout the fairgrounds for everyone to learn more about how they can create change in Forsyth County.



The Saturday event is also free, and guests can order food from local vendors before the event so that they can pick food up to-go style once they get there. The group is also currently taking T-shirt orders on their Facebook page for pick-up at the celebration.



