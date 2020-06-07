‘Not in this county anymore’ - 900 gather on second day of protests in Cumming

Keisha Johnson moved to Cumming with her husband 13 years ago, but thinking about getting up and speaking to those in her longstanding community during a protest in downtown Cumming on Saturday frightened her.

It frightened her because Johnson said that the community has not always been kind to her or her husband, and she knows from reading history books that the town has not always been the most welcoming place for people of color.

Despite that fear, she showed up. A few days ago, she found the Forsyth County United Facebook group — what she called “an overnight organization” — where she found community members who she now calls family. She started to help organize the event, and she came to the Cumming square an hour before the protest was planned to begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, to help make signs and set up a podium.

Soon after, protesters started flooding in, all of them holding up signs calling for justice and equality or simply stating, “black lives matter.” Less than an hour had passed before the area in front of the courthouse, stretching from the administration building to the jail, was crowded with hundreds upon hundreds of people chanting and waving signs. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the event ended up bringing in approximately 900 people.

Suddenly, Johnson did not feel so frightened anymore.

“I had no idea,” Johnson said, choking up. “I had no idea that you guys would come out here like this.”

Many of the organizers, protesters and even those driving through downtown Cumming also felt empowered by the large group standing before them — a turnout that many said they did not expect in Forsyth County.

“I was blown away,” organizer Candice Horsley said.