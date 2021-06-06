Looking for something to do? Here's a few events you can do that benefit local nonprofits

Here are a few events where you can have some fun and also support a great cause.

Dog parade benefits nonprofits that work to help animals

The Sawnee Woman’s Club and North Atlanta Kids Directory are hosting a dog parade on June 26 at 10:30 a.m., at the Collection at Forsyth.

The public is welcome to attend. The parade will run on the road in front of the theater at the Collection.

Participants are encouraged to dress up, Community Heroes is the theme. Ideas for costumes include dressing up like a teacher, firefighter, medical worker, delivery, grocery or sanitation worker, police officer or farmer.

People can sign up their dog to be in the parade at www.NorthAtlantaKids.com.

Visit woofparadefundraiser.causevox.com/benefiting to support Furkids, Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, Kibble 2 Care Pet Food Pantry, The Humane Society of Forsyth County and Pups with Purpose.

The Collection at Forsyth is at 410 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming, GA 30041.

