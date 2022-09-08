School Street Playhouse gets a head start on Halloween with debut of this horror comedy musical

Tam’s School Street Playhouse is getting a head start on Halloween this September with its upcoming musical featuring a familiar foul-mouthed plant.
BKR Productions will present “Little Shop of Horrors” from Sept. 9 to Oct. 2 on the local stage, inviting families to come out and enjoy a night of music and laughter to get ready for the upcoming spooky season.
Director Kyle Larson said the production will look similar to the 1986 film of the same name about the meek floral shop assistant, Seymour Krelborn, who stumbles upon a new breed of plant that he decides to name “Audrey II” in honor of the woman he is secretly in love with.
The plant soon grows into a R&B-singing carnivore, promising endless fame and fortune to the destitute floral assistant as long as he keeps satisfying its cravings — for blood.
But when Seymour discovers Audrey II’s galactic origins, he must stop the plant from carrying out its plans of global domination.
“It’s actually been kind of a dream of mine to do ‘Little Shop [of Horrors]’, so I was really excited when we decided to do it at the playhouse,” Larson said. “It’s a little spooky, but very fun.”
Actors Connor Wood and Mallory Ivy star in the show as Seymour and Audrey, respectively, bringing the show’s familiar over-the-top characters to life.
Wood and Ivy both said they have loved working on the production with a small, talented cast and crew. But they said one of the best experiences has been working with the puppets that act as Audrey II.
“The three who run the puppets, it’s mostly this group of triplets …. and they’re just so fun,” Wood said. “They really do just try new things, and 9 times out of 10, they land really well. They’re high school-aged kids, so to see them make these discoveries and choices on their own and have it land so well, that’s really cool for me to see.”
Ivy agreed that the puppeteers and the other performers and designers who make up the cast and crew have worked hard to ensure a fun, energetic performance that audiences will love.
“They’re phenomenal,” Ivy said.
Guests can come out to see the show Thursdays through Sundays through Oct. 2, and tickets are on sale now at www.schoolstreetplayhouse.com.
Shows run at 8 p.m. each night aside from Sunday matinees, which run at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 for shows on Sundays and Thursdays and $35 for Fridays and Saturdays. The playhouse is located at 101 School Street in Cumming.“It deserves a full house, every show, because it’s so well done and the actors have worked so hard,” producer Kathy Russell said.