School Street Playhouse gets a head start on Halloween with debut of this horror comedy musical

Tam’s School Street Playhouse is getting a head start on Halloween this September with its upcoming musical featuring a familiar foul-mouthed plant.

BKR Productions will present “Little Shop of Horrors” from Sept. 9 to Oct. 2 on the local stage, inviting families to come out and enjoy a night of music and laughter to get ready for the upcoming spooky season.

Director Kyle Larson said the production will look similar to the 1986 film of the same name about the meek floral shop assistant, Seymour Krelborn, who stumbles upon a new breed of plant that he decides to name “Audrey II” in honor of the woman he is secretly in love with.

The plant soon grows into a R&B-singing carnivore, promising endless fame and fortune to the destitute floral assistant as long as he keeps satisfying its cravings — for blood.

But when Seymour discovers Audrey II’s galactic origins, he must stop the plant from carrying out its plans of global domination.