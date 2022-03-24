‘The spirit never dies:’ Holocaust survivor Dr. Edith Eger shares story of survival, education at remembrance event

Rabbi Levi Mentz with Congregation Beth Israel introduces guests to the remembrance event, which the congregation held in partnership with Forsyth County Schools. Photo for the FCN. Eva Schloss, a Holocaust survivor and Anne Frank’s stepsister, was supposed to speak alongside Eger, but Mentz told the audience she was unable to make it due to a medical emergency for which she had to be hospitalized.

He led a prayer for her speedy recovery before introducing Jennifer Caracciolo, FCS director of communications, to the stage to moderate the conversation with Eger, who joined the event virtually from her home in California.

During the interview, Caracciolo referenced Eger’s bestselling memoir, “The Choice: Embrace the Possible,” which she wrote and published at age 90. The book describes some of the experiences she went through during the Holocaust.

She spoke about the experiences throughout the night, beginning with what she remembers from before World War II began.

Before the arrival of the Nazis, Eger said her teenage years were like anyone else’s. She was a ballerina and a gymnast, and she remembered she and her boyfriend had made plans to spend the future together.

But at 16 years old, Eger was suddenly woken up one morning by Nazi soldiers who ripped her and her family from their home and shoved them onto a train. They were forced to work at a brick factory with thousands of other Jewish families for a month before she, her sister and her mother were taken to Auschwitz.

One day, Eger said she saw her mom standing by herself. When Eger joined her, she remembers her mother saying, “We don’t know where we’re going. We don’t know what’s going to happen. Just remember, no one can take away from you what you are doing in your own mind.”

Not long after, Eger and her sister were separated from their mother. They were forced to keep walking into the barracks while a guard told her, “Your mother is just going to take a shower.”

After she and her sister got to the other side, she remembers asking someone when she would be able to see her mother again. The woman she asked pointed to a chimney outside, filled with flames.

“Your mother is burning there,” Eger remembers the woman saying. “You better talk about her in the past tense.”

“And my sister hugged me, and she said, ‘The spirit never dies.’ That really was the most beautiful way that I could answer,” Eger said.

But from then on, Eger harbored uncertainty inside of Auschwitz.

“We always had this doubt,” Eger said. “What is going to happen next? Where are we going? Are we going to really make it [out] alive here? Because we were told every day we were never going to make it out of here alive. The only way to make it out of here is as a corpse. I heard it. I heard it every day. And I decided that they were the prisoners, not me.”

After losing both her mother and father and struggling with her thoughts, Eger said she was also called on by a Nazi leader for entertainment. She remembers being forced to dance for them.

To get through it, she said she would close her eyes and imagine there was music. By the end of the dance, he gave her a loaf of bread, which she shared with her sister and five other girls in the camp.

Those same five girls later helped to keep Eger alive during the death marches, the forced evacuation of concentration camp inmates as Allied troops approached. During these marches, Eger said anyone who was starving or too weak to continue walking would be shot and thrown into the gutters.

She was starving herself and her back had been broken, but Eger said the girls “came and they carried me so I wouldn’t die. I really want to say that the worst things can bring out the best in us.”

At the end of the marches, Eger found herself at the brink of death.

She was buried under a pile of bodies when a U.S. soldier sent out on a rescue mission saw her hand twitch. He quickly moved her out from under the pile, sought medical attention and saved her life.

Eger weighed 70 pounds when she was discovered.