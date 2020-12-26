Virtual run promotes wellness, benefits Forsyth County Parks Foundation

The community is invited to come and join the Forsyth County Parks Foundation for a virtual run from Jan. 1 until April 24, culminating with the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce’s Boulder Dash.

Tour de Forsyth is a virtual run where, on your own time, walk, jog, run or bike on any of the 18 different Forsyth County parks with trails. The goal is to reach 50 total miles in 16 weeks.

Participants can record progress online at their convenience. The entry fee is $40, and all proceeds help fund FCPF’s scholarship program for local children.

Tour de Forsyth participants will receive a T-shirt and a $5 discount code on the entry fee for the 2021 Boulder Dash.

Proceeds from Tour de Forsyth will benefit the Forsyth County Parks Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to promote healthy, active lives by providing awareness and financial support for Forsyth County Parks and Recreation.

“Our primary goal is to fund and grow our Annual Scholarships to underserved children so that they may participate in one of Forsyth County’s many Parks and Recreation youth programs,” said Matthew Van Dyke, member of the board of directors.

For more information or to donate, visit forsythcountyparks.org or email info@tourdeforsyth.org.

The event is sponsored by Totally Running and the Forsyth County Parks Foundation.



