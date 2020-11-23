29th Annual Buck Jones Toy Run smashes record for most participants ever

Sunday’s 29th Annual Buck Jones Toy Run was the event’s most successful run yet, officials say, with hundreds of bikes and participants coming from all over the region to support local children.

“Easily 250 more people than ever before,” K.A.R.E. for Kids Executive Director TIffany Buchan said on Sunday. “In fact, we were a little bit panicked when we got the phone call that we wouldn’t have enough beans to feed everyone.”

All together, 278 bikes carrying 425 participants rode from the Cumming Fairgrounds to the Georgia Racing Hall of Fame in Dawsonville, and then on to Dahlonega as a part of an effort to raise toys for local groups like K.A.R.E for Kids. The riders stopped in Dawsonville for lunch provided by K.A.R.E. for Kids volunteers, then continued on to Lumpkin County High School in Dahlonega where the toy drive finished.

The event was started in 1991 by Buck Jones, a former Cumming police chief who also worked for Dawson County Sheriff’s Office. After Jones passed away in 2010, the toy run was named in his memory.