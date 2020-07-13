Browns Bridge Church suspends in-person services for remainder of the year

Andy Stanley, senior pastor at North Point Community Church, announced Monday that it has suspended in-person services for the remainder of the year at its campuses around metro Atlanta, including Browns Bridge Church in Forsyth County, because of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Georgia.

North Point had planned to reopen Aug. 9, but it made that announcement in May when the number of new cases being reported in Georgia was flattening.

On Friday, July 10, the Georgia Department of Public Health documented a single-day record of more than 4,400 cases of COVID-19.

"Even if we did reopen," Stanley said in a video message, "we certainly could not create a quality adult or children's worship experience with social distancing protocols in place."