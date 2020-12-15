Congregation Beth Israel and Chabad of Forsyth break ground on new Jewish Community Center of North Georgia and synagogue campus

Chabad of Forsyth and Congregation Beth Israel welcomed community members and guests to a groundbreaking of its future Jewish Community Center of North Georgia and synagogue campus on Sunday, Dec. 13.

The groundbreaking marks the official beginning of the construction of the new facilities, which will be the first of its kind in Forsyth County and in the North Georgia area.

To celebrate the historic groundbreaking and the fourth day of Chanukah on Sunday, leaders of Congregation Beth Israel and Chabad of Forsyth welcomed community members and guests with music, food and happy spirits as they arrived at the site of the future campus on Brannon Road.

Rabbi Levi Mentz of Congregation Beth Israel invited community leaders and county officials to give thanks and ask them to take part in the program, including commissioners who have shown support for the project since its inception.

“This is a wonderful groundbreaking for us,” District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper said. “This is our Jewish community here in Forsyth County. This is our Jewish community here in North Georgia. This is so near and dear to our hearts, I get tears in my eyes. This is wonderful.”

Cooper and her husband, Dr. Scott Cooper, started by welcoming everyone to the event before later introducing Rabbi Yossi New, the director of Chabad of Georgia and spiritual leader of Congregation Beth Tefillah.

