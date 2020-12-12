Congregation Beth Israel celebrates start of Chanukah at Halcyon

As the sun set at Halcyon on Thursday night, members of Congregation Beth Israel and Chabad of Forsyth let their light shine.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, Rabbi Levi Mentz lead the second annual Chanukah at Halcyon celebration at the popular outdoor mall, where he gave a brief address before leading those in attendance in prayers and songs, lighting candles, giving away gifts like dreidels, doughnuts and geld, and lighting, in his owns words “a top-tier, 9-foot menorah.”

“I would like to share just one idea with everyone,” Mentz said. “You see, in a moment, we are going to be lighting the first candle of Chanukah, and there are two ideas that we ought to think about at this moment. Idea No. 1 is how one small candle has the ability to push away so much darkness.

“Sometimes we live in a world and we wonder, ‘How is all the darkness going to go away? How is all the craziness going to go away? It seems like the world has turned over. How is this going to happen?’ and Chanukah teaches us, especially on the first night, that we all have the ability to make this world a better and a brighter place, all we have to do is have the courage to light one candle.”