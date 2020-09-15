Cornhole tournament at Vickery Village to benefit Mentor Me North Georgia

Get a board, toss a bag and help raise funds for Mentor Me North Georgia, a nonprofit organization that focuses on connecting young people to trusted adults and role models.



A Cornhole FUN Tournament will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, in the Vickery Village Courtyard.

“As with every other nonprofit organization in our community, there’s a need to continue to support the work our social services organizations do to help our communities. Mentor Me North Georgia, since 2002, has served school aged children and youth, ages 6-17, in need of positive role models; to help them grow into healthy and productive members of our community,” said event chairman Patrick Paxton.

The event, according to Paxton, is a great time for groups to participate and earn bragging rights as the “best cornhole team” in Forsyth County.

“I would love to see Rotarians from our Forsyth County Clubs, teachers, business owners and interested parties become part of this event. We are limiting the number of teams to 32 to be able to adhere to social distancing rules, etc. This is a socaial event for a great cause,” Paxton said.

The fundraising event is sponsored by The Southern Skin and Beauty Bar and Investment Planning Advisors. The entry fee is $100 per team, with prizes awarded to the top three teams: $200 for first place, $150 for second place and $100 for third place. For more information and to sign-up, visit http:/bit.ly/MMcornhole2020.

All money raised will go directly to Mentor Me North Georgia programs —individual mentoring, mentoring after school and kick-it-up clubs. For more information about Mentor Me, visit www.mentorga.com.