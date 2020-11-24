Dawson man raises money for 25 iPads for Northside Hospital Forsyth ICU

Thanks to the hard work of a Dawson County man and dozens of generous community members, the Intensive Care Unit at Northside Hospital Forsyth now has iPads for each of its 24 rooms.



After Rick Wiggins of Dawsonville recovered from COVID-19 in July, he vowed to raise money and donate it to the local hospital, so other people recovering from the virus would be able to Facetime their friends and family outside of the hospital. Earlier this month, Wiggins was able to not only meet his fundraising goal, he exceeded it, and presented hospital staff with one iPad and a check for $8,000, enough to buy 24 more.

He and his wife personally delivered an iPad and check to ICU staff, which Wiggins said was a great experience.

“I went down to the hospital and the director of the ICU and quite a few of the ICU nurses came down, so I was able to tell my story and a lot of them remembered me,” Wiggins said. “My wife and I told them how we had [gotten Covid-19] and expressed to them how appreciative we were of how much they had done for our family and all the families.”