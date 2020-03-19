BREAKING
Latest updates on novel coronavirus in Forsyth County and Georgia
Number of COVID-19 cases now at 287, including three in Forsyth County
Food, milk, blood: 3 ways Forsyth County neighbors are giving back today
Cumming Home Ministries offers food from the nonprofit organization's pantry free to the public on Thursday, March 19, 2020. - photo by Ben Hendren
Brian Paglia
FCN staff
Updated: March 19, 2020, 2:47 p.m.

While the maelstrom of coronavirus-related news continues, a few businesses and organizations have organized efforts to support the local community on Thursday, March 19.

● Cumming Home Ministries, at 429 Canton Road, is offering food from its pantry free to the public until supplies last: canned foods, pasta, oatmeal, etc. All items have been cleaned, according to executive director Karen Rivera.

Leon's Food Mart, at 5410 Matt Highway, is giving away 10,000 units of milk and juice to kids in Dawson and Forsyth counties until 6 p.m., according to owner Sam Budhani.

● The church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at 3185 Dahlonega Highway, is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross from 2:30-7:30 p.m. as the organization anticipates shortages in blood supplies during the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the U.S.