Food, milk, blood: 3 ways Forsyth County neighbors are giving back today

While the maelstrom of coronavirus-related news continues, a few businesses and organizations have organized efforts to support the local community on Thursday, March 19.

, at 429 Canton Road, is offering food from its pantry free to the public until supplies last: canned foods, pasta, oatmeal, etc. All items have been cleaned, according to executive director Karen Rivera.

● Leon's Food Mart, at 5410 Matt Highway, is giving away 10,000 units of milk and juice to kids in Dawson and Forsyth counties until 6 p.m., according to owner Sam Budhani.

● The church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at 3185 Dahlonega Highway, is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross from 2:30-7:30 p.m. as the organization anticipates shortages in blood supplies during the outbreak of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the U.S.