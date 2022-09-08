By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
How Forsyth County volunteers packed 130,000 meals for local pantries in a day, in photos
Volunteers help to pack meals and school supplies at the United Way of Forsyth County's 21st annual Day of Caring event. - photo by Sabrina Kerns

Volunteers from local businesses and organizations packed more than 130,000 meals at the United Way of Forsyth County’s 21st annual Day of Caring on Friday, Sept. 2, at the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College.

The meals will help to stock four local food pantries:

●     Hightower Baptist Association Food Bank

●     Meals By Grace

●     St. Joseph’s Food Pantry at St. Brendan’s Church

●     The Place of Forsyth County

This year’s more than 530 volunteers also prepared 250 literacy kits and 1,000 school supply kids for Forsyth County’s students.

