Hall County road used by Forsyth County commuters set for major resurfacing this year Traffic moves along Dawsonville Highway Friday, April 24, 2026, where the Georgia Department of Transportation is planning on a resurfacing project for the road. GDOT is planning on approximately 6.6 miles of milling, inlay and plant mix resurfacing beginning east of the bridge over the Chestatee River and extending to Lanier Valley Drive. - photo by Scott Rogers A stretch of highway connecting Forsyth and Hall counties will get an overhaul, according to GDOT.