How you can get rid of old electronics and help students at the same time

The Decatur First United Methodist church along with the City of Decatur and New Life Technology Group are teaming up to help meet the technology needs of Atlanta Metro students, and are looking for help from the surrounding communities.

The three groups will host a technology drive at 300 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur, from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, May 16, where members of the community can recycle unwanted electronics.

In today's remote learning era, many students can't get access to affordable and reliable technology to do schoolwork.

"We’re excited to collaborate any time we can, but especially when we know that our community's most in need will be helped,” said Brittany Conley, CEO of New Life Technology Group. “Changing Our World Starts With Changing Theirs!"

Items that will be collected include computers, laptops, servers, phones, tablets, cameras and other computer equipment. At this time old tube style TVs and CRT monitors, refrigerators, rear projection TVs and large appliances, such as AC units, will not be accepted. There is a $20 fee for each flat screen TV (working or not). We will be happy to provide tax receipts for all donations.

“We’re really excited to partner with The City of Decatur and the Decatur First United Methodist Church community to get kids the technology they need. At the event we will take all sorts of electronics, but we are very interested in laptops that can be used for school” said Tim Conley, Founder of New Life Technology Group.

A full list of items that can or cannot be accepted can be found at https://newlifetechgroup.com/faqs/.

Should you happen to miss this event, you can always stop by the nonprofit’s office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at 1000 Union Center Drive, #A, Alpharetta, GA 30004, and drop off your e-waste.