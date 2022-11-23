‘It’s the spirit of giving’ – This south Forsyth company provided meals for FCSO employees, those in need

This year, the company delivered 107 meals that will be distributed to families in need, over 100 more than the company’s first year. The meals filled a rental van and the front and back of a pickup truck.

“We provide all the turkey. We provide just everything that goes toward doing a meal because even though we live in a higher-income county, there are still a lot of people in need,” said CEO Kyung Kim. “Especially after COVID, there’s more people needing that extra help, so we wanted to do more this year and were able to give away 107 full meals.”

“We don’t cook it, but we give all the fixings so that people can have a full Thanksgiving meal,” Krause added.

Krause, who said Thanksgiving was always his favorite holiday, said the company had always wanted to find a way to give back to the local community and the event is also a way for employees to get involved.

“Having the ability to do it now and involve the people that work for us [is great] because who knows, I don’t know if everybody who works for us, if they have ever done something like this or if they don’t have the extra money to do it or if you want to give,” Krause said. “They give time, which time is the hardest part to give. Money is easy, you just write a check, but coming out here and actually putting forth the effort, renting a truck and setting it up, helping all these people and all these different organizations, it’s man hours and woman hours.”

Family members and other volunteers also helped with the packing, with volunteers forming a human assembly line to quickly load all the meals into vehicles.

“We get the kids involved, we get the families involved, whoever wants to come join,” Kim said. “It’s the spirit of giving, it’s Thanksgiving, so we just want to make sure that we pass along to anyone that wants to be involved with it.”

After packing the meals, the employees then went to the jail, where they brought a catered meal to feed FCSO employees.

“That started last year because they were nice enough to let us come here and set everything up, they actually organized a lot of it as far as giving away the turkeys and the meals, so we were like, ‘We need to do something for the sheriff’s office, especially for the people that work in the jail,’” Kim said.

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman expressed his gratitude to the company, both for helping in the community and feeding officers.

“When a company is doing well, and they want to invest and give back to their communities, how do we not, at FCSO, want to be part of that?” Freeman asked. “It’s holiday time, and it’s kind of fun to partner with good folks like that who want to give back to the community.”