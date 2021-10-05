Luminary Challenge benefits Relay for Life

The Relay For Life Luminary Challenge has begun and runs through 5 p.m., Oct. 21.

The participant that raises the most dollars in luminaria sales will win an Amazon Firestick. All online and mailed in Luminaria will count toward the challenge.

Join us at the Relay For Life from 6-11 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 22, at the Cumming Fairgrounds. The event will be outside.

According to a news release, patrons are welcome to wear a mask. There will also be plenty of hand sanitizer and places to wash hands.

The Luminaria Ceremony will be at 8:30 p.m., Oct. 22.

“We want to celebrate and honor our loved ones and let everyone know that Cancer doesn’t stop and neither will we,” according to the release.

You may request a luminary for your loved ones by visiting www.relayforlife.org/forsythcountyga, click the Luminaria Link. Each Luminary is a $5 donation.

Visit bit.ly/3mbtTO8 to download the Luminary Form.