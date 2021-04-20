Motorcycle fundraiser set up in memory of Forsyth County toddler

An upcoming motorcycle dice run will raise funds for the family of Leland, a 2-year-old from Forsyth County who recently passed away after being found unresponsive in a south Florida pool during a family vacation.

The Rollin for Leland Motorcycle Dice Run will be held on Sunday, May 16 starting at 11 a.m. The run will begin at Good ol' Days Bar and Grill on Atlanta Highway and continuing to other stops in Forsyth and Cherokee counties, including Rosati's Pizza and Sports Pub, Hi-Tops Sports Bar and Canton Ice House. Funds that are raised will go toward Leland’s family.

The event is motorcycle and car-friendly and registration is $20 per bike and $10 for each additional passenger.

The run is expected to return to Good ol' Days around 4 p.m. and conclude with a 50-50 raffle, a silent auction and live music.

A link for registration will be given closer to the event.

Friends of Leland’s family have also started a GoFundMe page to help her parents with expenses. More than $55,000 has been raised.

