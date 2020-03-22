2 eateries at Halcyon temporarily close over coronavirus concerns

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.
Two eateries at Halcyon, the new mixed-use development in South Forsyth, have decided to close temporarily amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The ice cream shop Kilwins announced Sunday that it will temporarily close "due to COVID-19 related issues and based on written CDC and other government requirements and recommendations" in an Instagram post.
"Nothing matters more to us than the safety and health of individual people -- our guests, team members, family, friends and communities," the company said.
On March 17, Popbar Alpharetta announced it was closing "at least for the next 15 days so we can protect our health and move through the uncertainty together" on social media.
The little shop's handcrafted gelato, sorbet and frozen yogurt served on a stick had been a hit, particularly with social media influencers.
Popbar Family ♥️ - We have been talking over the last few days, watching the news and listening to the guidelines given by the federal and local governments. But most importantly we listened to our hearts. ▪️ ▪️ ▪️ We have decided to close our beloved Popbar store at least for the next 15 days so we can protect our health and move through the uncertainty together. This was one of the SCARIEST AND TOUGHEST decisions of life for Jamaal and I. How will this small business make it when we are on the brink of our peak season? We don’t have the answers. But are prayerful we will emerge on the other side of this stronger and get the help we need to serve all of you and get back to celebrating life ~ with a renewed sense of love and appreciation for our differences and each other! ♥️♥️ ▪️ ▪️ ▪️ ✨ Take care of yourselves. Our nation needs to get through this quickly ✨
Restaurants have been hit hard as communities practice social distancing to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Many eateries, including several at Halcyon, have closed their sit-in dining areas and are offering drive thru, pick-up or delivery services to continue serving customers.