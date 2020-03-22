2 eateries at Halcyon temporarily close over coronavirus concerns

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



Two eateries at Halcyon, the new mixed-use development in South Forsyth, have decided to close temporarily amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The ice cream shop Kilwins announced Sunday that it will temporarily close "due to COVID-19 related issues and based on written CDC and other government requirements and recommendations" in an Instagram post.

"Nothing matters more to us than the safety and health of individual people -- our guests, team members, family, friends and communities," the company said.

