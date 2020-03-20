State advises limiting gatherings over 10 for next eight weeks

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



Gov. Brian Kemp and other state leaders are advising limiting gatherings over 10 for the next eight weeks as the state and nation continue social distancing.

"Choosing to stay home and following this advice can significantly limit the spread of the virus and help us as we try to flatten the curve," a joint statement reads.

"If you are experiencing any symptoms, please stay home and contact your medical provider. If you continue to go to work, school, or other gatherings - even if you are not experiencing symptoms - you may be putting others at risk. Elderly citizens and those with chronic, underlying health conditions face a serious threat to their health, and we must do everything in our power to reduce risk and limit the spread of the virus."