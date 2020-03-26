This company is bringing 'award-winning' vodka and bourbon to Forsyth County

The new spirits will be the first of the Legends brand, but the company has been distilling for over a decade, previously producing rum, gin, vodka and tequila.



“Rather than go back to what we used to sell, we wanted to come up with a whole new brand,” Green said. “Then when we got the Quantum Aging patented and it was ours and we could use it, then we started messing around with the vodka and the bourbon, and it's just the most beautifully smooth product you’ll ever have.”

What separates Legends from other liquors is the products are made using a patented process called Quantum Aging 8.0, which Green called “top secret,” with the company goes as far as labeling machinery switches with names like “turbo booster,” “flux capacitor” and “lightsaber.”

“We're taking our bourbon and our vodka when it's proofed down to the correct proof – our vodka is 80 proof and our bourbon is 87 proof – and then we run it through our Quantum Aging machine, which is very top secret, we can't give away what it is, but it basically reduces the toxins in alcohol by about 80%,” he said.