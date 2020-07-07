Forsyth County couple open their dream bagel shop

Gary Trentacosta has dreamt of opening up his own bagel shop with his wife, Cathy, for years, but after having kids and other life events popping up, the idea has always been pushed to the backburner.

Eventually, however, Gary retired after working for more than 30 years in the food industry. After only three weeks of not working, Cathy Trentacosta said that he simply could not take it anymore.

“He came to me and he said, ‘What do you think about if we just do it now? Just open the bagel business now because this is what I’ve always wanted to do,’” Trentacosta said. “And I just looked at him and I said let’s go for it.”

With their New Jersey roots and experience in the food industry, they were both confident that their little bagel shop would find success in Forsyth County, and so they started planning for The Bagel Hole, a shop that they just opened on Monday, June 22, on Peachtree Parkway in Cumming.