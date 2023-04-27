Forsyth County’s first Whataburger is now open. Here's where and when you can try it.

Cars zig-zagged through the Lakeland Plaza shopping center Thursday morning as drivers waited for Forsyth County’s first-ever Whataburger to open its drive-thru.

Lacey Pinkerton, regional marketing manager for the fast-food chain based out of Texas, said so many residents in Forsyth County have been waiting for the location's opening since the company announced its plans nearly a year ago.

“Our first [Georgia] location in Kennesaw opened in November, and since then people all over Forsyth County have been like, ‘When are you coming?!’” Pinkerton said, laughing. “So we’re here.”