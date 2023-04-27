Forsyth County’s first Whataburger is now open. Here's where and when you can try it.

Cars zig-zagged through the Lakeland Plaza shopping center Thursday morning as drivers waited for Forsyth County’s first-ever Whataburger to open its drive-thru.
Lacey Pinkerton, regional marketing manager for the fast-food chain based out of Texas, said so many residents in Forsyth County have been waiting for the location's opening since the company announced its plans nearly a year ago.
“Our first [Georgia] location in Kennesaw opened in November, and since then people all over Forsyth County have been like, ‘When are you coming?!’” Pinkerton said, laughing. “So we’re here.”
That excitement showed as the location’s first customers waited for more than 40 minutes for the restaurant to open to try either Whataburger’s famous burgers and shakes for the first time or get a favorite off the menu that they hadn’t been able to have since their last visit to a location outside of Forsyth.
“One day I was outside and like four people in a row came by saying, ‘When are you guys opening? I’m coming!” said Andrew Tilis, the location’s operating manager.
Tilis has worked for the company for ten years, and this is the first time he has opened a Whataburger location of his own. At first, he said he was nervous to open. Now, seeing how excited everyone was on opening day, he said it’s a great feeling to be open and bringing the food to Forsyth County.
Many of Whataburger’s more than 900 locations are in Texas where the chain got its start. Several of the first customers at the Forsyth location Thursday morning were originally from Corpus Christi, Texas, where the first Whataburger was opened in 1950.
Another customer waiting in line at the drive-thru, Bill Beers, said he and his wife “have been waiting for this opening for quite a while.”
Originally from Oklahoma, they used to make plenty of visits to Texas and stop by a Whataburger to get their favorite on the menu, a double meat and double cheese whataburger. Beers said anyone trying it for the first time should also get some of the restaurant’s famous spicy ketchup for their fries.
“Definitely give that a try,” Beers said.
Tilis said his go-to has always been the sweet and spicy bacon burger, but he said he’s noticed that, like Pinkerton, a lot of customers are team patty melt.
“The patty melt is my favorite,” Pinkerton said. “It’s an all-time favorite for a reason.”
Whataburger’s drive-thru at Lakeland Plaza will now be open 24 hours every day with the team also serving breakfast on top of the regular menu from 11 p.m.-11 a.m.
“So when you come in the middle of the night and have a craving at 2 a.m., you can come here and get either a burger or a biscuit,” Pinkerton said. “You can get whatever you want.”
For now, just the drive-thru is open, but Tilis said they will be opening the dining room on June 14. They also plan to host a grand opening event on June 21.
The new restaurant is located at 503 Lakeland Dr. in Cumming at Buford Hwy. and Atlanta Rd.
Whataburger has opened several other locations in metro Atlanta in the past year, and upcoming locations are planned for Buford, Monroe, Covington, Athens, Snellville and Dawsonville.
For more information and to take a peek at the menu, visit www.whataburger.com.