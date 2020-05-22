Never Enough Thyme opening Saturday at Halcyon

An Alpharetta-based restaurant is opening a new location at Halcyon this weekend.

Never Enough Thyme is officially opening on Saturday, May 23 and will offer the same fare as it's sister location at the Alpharetta City Center, including sandwiches, salads, soups, quiches, desserts and more.

The new restaurant also has a “Thyme To-Go” pickup window, where customers can grab beer, wine, frozen drinks, craft cocktails and nitro coffee beverages.

The restaurant is opening with limited seating options and will offer takeout, as recommended by state capacity and health guidelines.

Never Enough Time is located on the corner of the entrance to Halcyon's parking deck and Town Square, at 6365 Halcyon Way, and will be open 11 a.m to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. all other days of the week.

Starting on Saturday, May 30, brunch will be held on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.



