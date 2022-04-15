Restaurant inspections: Socks’ Love, Ichiban Steak & Sushi and more

Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from April 5-15, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below.
These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.
All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued.
To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be always posted in public view.
Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment.
The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.
To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.
Alessio’s Restaurant & Pizzeria
3775 Windermere Pkwy., Ste M, Cumming, GA 30041
April 12, 2022
Score: 96, Grade: A
Chattahoochee Elementary School
2800 Holtzclaw Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
April 7, 2022
Score: 91, Grade: A
Domino’s Pizza
241 Atlanta Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
April 14, 2022
Score: 96, Grade: A
Events By Dezine
6140 Hwy 400 Hwy., Ste I Cumming, GA 30041
April 7, 2022
Score: 94, Grade: A
Fuku Asian Bistro
3280 Keith Bridge Rd., Ste 1-D Cumming, GA 30041
April 6, 2022
Score: 91, Grade: A
Hibachi Express
3645 Browns Bridge Rd., Ste 100A Cumming, GA 30040
April 11, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Home 2 Suites
3160 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041
April 13, 2022
Score: 99, Grade: A
Ichiban Steak & Sushi
410 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 112 Cumming, GA 30041
April 11, 2022
Score: 64, Grade: U
Laredos Mexican Bar & Grill
3480 Keith Bridge Road Ste. D-4 Cumming, GA 30041
April 6, 2022
Score: 99, Grade: A
Matt Elementary
7455 Wallace Tatum Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
April 11, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A
Mia Ristorante Italiano
2300 Bethelview Rd., Ste 104 Cumming, GA 30040
April 13, 2022
Score: 85, Grade: B
Onelife Fitness Atlanta - Vickery
6045 Post Rd., Cumming, GA 30041
April 14, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Performing Arts Center - P.A.C.
1150 Dahlonega Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040
April 14, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Poole’s Mill Elementary
7110 Heardsville Rd., Cumming, GA 30028
April 13, 2022
Score: 91, Grade: A
Riverside Pizza
3030 Old Atlanta Rd., Ste 800 Cumming, GA 30041
April 12, 2022
Score: 93, Grade: A
Socks’ Love Brands
1050 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041
April 13, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
Subway
5430 Bannister Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
April 8, 2022
Score: 93, Grade: A
The Catering Company, L.L.C.
5880 John Burruss Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
April 7, 2022
Score: 100, Grade: A
The Oaks at Post Road
3875 Post Rd., Cumming, GA 30040
April 13, 2022
Score: 83, Grade: B