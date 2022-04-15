By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Restaurant inspections: Socks’ Love, Ichiban Steak & Sushi and more
Listed below are all the food-service establishments inspected from April 5-15, by the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department. Foodservice establishments scored to earn a letter grade that corresponds with their score percent: “A” (90-100), “B” (80-89), “C” (70-79), “U” 69 and below. 

These food-service establishment inspections operate based on risk categorization. The risk type is influenced by the menu items served, the meal preparation processes performed, and any previous food safety history in the food-service establishment.

All new food service establishments that have never served food must each score 100 (A) to receive a food service permit to operate. If a restaurant changes ownership, a new food service permit must be issued. 

To be issued a permit for a change of ownership, the establishment must score a 95 (A) or above with all foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions in compliance. Permits must be always posted in public view. 

Establishments with drive-thru windows will also be required to have the top one-third of a copy of the most current inspection report visible through each window allowing customers to easily read the score, date of inspection and establishment information, in addition to the copy posted inside the establishment. 

The rules and regulations are available online at dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections.

To register a complaint against a food service establishment, contact the Forsyth County Environmental Health Department at 770-781-6909.


Alessio’s Restaurant & Pizzeria 

3775 Windermere Pkwy., Ste M, Cumming, GA 30041

April 12, 2022 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Chattahoochee Elementary School 

2800 Holtzclaw Rd., Cumming, GA 30041 

April 7, 2022 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Domino’s Pizza 

241 Atlanta Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

April 14, 2022 

Score: 96, Grade: A


Events By Dezine 

6140 Hwy 400 Hwy., Ste I Cumming, GA 30041

April 7, 2022 

Score: 94, Grade: A


Fuku Asian Bistro 

3280 Keith Bridge Rd., Ste 1-D Cumming, GA 30041

April 6, 2022 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Hibachi Express 

3645 Browns Bridge Rd., Ste 100A Cumming, GA 30040

April 11, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Home 2 Suites 

3160 Ronald Reagan Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041

April 13, 2022 

Score: 99, Grade: A


Ichiban Steak & Sushi 

410 Peachtree Pkwy., Ste 112 Cumming, GA 30041

April 11, 2022 

Score: 64, Grade: U


Laredos Mexican Bar & Grill 

3480 Keith Bridge Road Ste. D-4 Cumming, GA 30041

April 6, 2022 

Score: 99, Grade: A


Matt Elementary 

7455 Wallace Tatum Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

April 11, 2022 Score: 100, Grade: A


Mia Ristorante Italiano 

2300 Bethelview Rd., Ste 104 Cumming, GA 30040

April 13, 2022 

Score: 85, Grade: B


Onelife Fitness Atlanta - Vickery 

6045 Post Rd., Cumming, GA 30041

April 14, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Performing Arts Center - P.A.C. 

1150 Dahlonega Hwy., Cumming, GA 30040

April 14, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Poole’s Mill Elementary 

7110 Heardsville Rd., Cumming, GA 30028

April 13, 2022 

Score: 91, Grade: A


Riverside Pizza 

3030 Old Atlanta Rd., Ste 800 Cumming, GA 30041

April 12, 2022 

Score: 93, Grade: A


Socks’ Love Brands 

1050 Buford Hwy., Cumming, GA 30041

April 13, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


Subway 

5430 Bannister Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

April 8, 2022 

Score: 93, Grade: A


The Catering Company, L.L.C. 

5880 John Burruss Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

April 7, 2022 

Score: 100, Grade: A


The Oaks at Post Road 

3875 Post Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

April 13, 2022 

Score: 83, Grade: B