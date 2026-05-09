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Championship Central: Forsyth County teams competing for GHSA state championships
05132026CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL
West Forsyth’s No. 1 doubles pairing of Kam Packiaraj and Nolan Niksich give each other low-fives after collecting a point during a Class 6A semifinal against South Forsyth on Thursday at Fowler Park. The Wolverines will face Lambert in the state finals May 13 at Rome Tennis Center. (Photo by Derrick Richemond)
Seven Forsyth County programs will compete for GHSA state championships in lacrosse, soccer and tennis — including a pair of matchups between local teams.