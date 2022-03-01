Sip your way through Georgia with this statewide wine tour

Georgia wineries, meaderies and tasting rooms are beckoning lovers of the vine to explore their palate and their state through a month-long tour.

Returning to its late winter/early spring roots, the Georgia Wine Highway begins March 1 with a collective 48 opportunities for oenophiles and novices alike to rove the state in search of their new favorite red, white or mead.

The tour, and by extension its host Georgia Wine Producers, offers highway tourists a $75 passport, which includes four tastings or one 4-ounce glass pour at each stop.

Individuals can pick up their passport and a complimentary collector’s glass at the first winery or tasting room they visit. Apple and Android users are also able to purchase and stamp a passport digitally via the Open Georgia Wine app.

Some of North Georgia’s participating wineries include CeNita Vineyards, Winery and Tasting Room and Yonah Mountain Vineyards in Cleveland, Etowah Meadery and Kaya Vineyards and Winery in Dahlonega, Habersham Winery in Helen, Painted Horse Winery and Vineyards in Milton, Cavender Creek Vineyards and Winery in Dahlonega and Sweet Acre Farms Winery in Alto.

For a full list of participating wineries and their hours of operation, click on 2022 Wine Highway at georgiawineproducers.org/news.



