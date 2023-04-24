These 2 new restaurants are opening this week in Forsyth County. Here are the details:

Looking for new places to eat out in Forsyth County? Two new local restaurants recently announced they will both be opening their doors this week.

Wright’s Fish and Chips

Wright’s Fish and Chips announced its opening at the Cumming City Center is coming up on Thursday, April 27. The restaurant will serve traditional British-style fish and chips, pies, pasties and more.

Owned by Chantelle Wright and her son, Bradley, the “chippy” will be the second restaurant to officially open at the Cumming City Center. The Wrights, who became certified National Fish Friers back in England, are using the opportunity to introduce new guests to authentic and unique foods from across the pond.

Starting on Thursday, Wright’s Fish and Chips will be open every Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. The restaurant is located in the City Center at 451 Vision Dr. in Cumming.

For more information, visit its website at www.thewrightchippy.com.