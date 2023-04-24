These 2 new restaurants are opening this week in Forsyth County. Here are the details:

Looking for new places to eat out in Forsyth County? Two new local restaurants recently announced they will both be opening their doors this week.
Wright’s Fish and Chips
Wright’s Fish and Chips announced its opening at the Cumming City Center is coming up on Thursday, April 27. The restaurant will serve traditional British-style fish and chips, pies, pasties and more.
Owned by Chantelle Wright and her son, Bradley, the “chippy” will be the second restaurant to officially open at the Cumming City Center. The Wrights, who became certified National Fish Friers back in England, are using the opportunity to introduce new guests to authentic and unique foods from across the pond.
Starting on Thursday, Wright’s Fish and Chips will be open every Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. The restaurant is located in the City Center at 451 Vision Dr. in Cumming.
For more information, visit its website at www.thewrightchippy.com.
Whataburger
Locals driving by Lakeland Plaza at Buford Hwy. and Atlanta Rd. on April 27 will notice another restaurant opening its doors that many have been waiting for — Cumming’s first Whataburger location.
Run by operations manager Andrew Tilis, the new location will start serving its familiar burgers and shakes starting Thursday morning at 7 a.m. before moving to a 24-hour schedule for guests to pick up their favorite menu items through the drive-thru at any time of day.
Although the location is launching its soft opening on Thursday, Tilis said he and his team are planning an official grand opening event on June 21. The new store is located at 503 Lakeland Plaza in Cumming.
Known for its many locations in Texas where it is headquartered, Whataburger has opened several new locations in metro Atlanta over the last year. Other planned locations will be in Buford, Monroe, Covington, Athens, Snellville and Dawsonville.
Whataburger stated in a release that it hopes to have 50 locations in the Atlanta area over the next five years.
For more information and to take a peek at the menu, visit www.whataburger.com.