Here are some ways to take part in Mental Health Awareness Month in Forsyth County

Wondering how to take part in Mental Health Awareness Month in a meaningful way?
Organizations and nonprofits across Forsyth County are giving locals a chance this month not only to give back to mental health programs and resources but also to take part in community support groups.
Charity Poker Tournament
AboutFace-USA, a veteran-focused mental health awareness nonprofit, is hosting its bi-annual poker tournament and fundraiser for veteran suicide prevention on Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m. at the Stars and Strikes at 133 Merchant Square in Cumming.
Anyone can sign up to play in the tournament. The prize pool will total $2,500, with $1,250 going to the first place winner, $750 for second place and $500 for third place.
Raffle tickets in a 50/50 drawing will also be available for the first two hours of play. To sign up, go to www.aboutface-usa.org/donate/#. Organizers request that guests make a $50 donation.
“We want the community to know that there are four times more veteran suicide deaths than combat deaths during the last 20 years,” organizers stated. “The community must get involved. We must support improved crisis care and facilitate transitions for that care and provide effective care to veterans in need of mental health services, including suicide prevention.”
If you or someone you know is a veteran in crisis, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7 confidential support. To reach the line, call 988 and press 1. The line is also available online at www.veteranscrisisline.net/chat or through text at 838255.
Equine-assisted therapy
The Connection Forsyth is offering free equine-assisted therapy sessions on Saturday, May 20, for local first responders and veterans.
The 45-minutes sessions include “evidence-based treatment in which a certified equine therapist utilizes the relationship that develops between humans and horses to create a safe, caring environment and aid in recovery,” according to the nonprofit.
Through each session, those involved should be able to better process unresolved pain, heal and find peace.
Sessions will be held 11 a.m.-4 p.m. are by appointment only. Those interested can sign up at https://form.jotform.com/23085488329164. Appointments can also be made by calling 470-253-8564 or emailing kayla@theconnectionforsyth.org.
They will be held at The Connection Forsyth at 608 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Cumming.
Family and connection support groups
The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Forsyth, Dawson and Lumpkin is inviting anyone in the community to its Family Support Groups, for families of a loved one living with a mental health condition, and its Connection Support Groups, for individuals living with mental health symptoms.
And in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, NAMI FDL is offering a gift card to anyone who attends a support group in May.
The next support groups will be held on Tuesday, May 23, from 6:45-8:15 p.m. They are held in the United Way community room at 240 Elm Street in Cumming.
The groups are free to all individuals who are at least 18 years old and offer a place for respect, understanding, encouragement and hope.
“This is a safe place for individuals to discuss challenges with others that truly understand,” the nonprofit stated. “Support groups help individuals realize that they are not alone.”
Bowling night
Along with the support groups, NAMI FDL is also hosting a Night of Bowling at Stars and Strikes in Cumming on Friday, June 9, to officially close out Mental Health Awareness Month.
The fundraising event is $10 per person and includes bowling from 7-8:30 p.m., shoes, pizza, unlimited soft drinks and a two-hour unlimited game card.
The Stars and Strikes is located at 133 Merchant Square in Cumming. Those interested in attending must register by calling 678-947-6156.