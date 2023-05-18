Here are some ways to take part in Mental Health Awareness Month in Forsyth County





Charity Poker Tournament

AboutFace-USA, a veteran-focused mental health awareness nonprofit, is hosting its bi-annual poker tournament and fundraiser for veteran suicide prevention on Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m. at the Stars and Strikes at 133 Merchant Square in Cumming.

Anyone can sign up to play in the tournament. The prize pool will total $2,500, with $1,250 going to the first place winner, $750 for second place and $500 for third place.

Raffle tickets in a 50/50 drawing will also be available for the first two hours of play. To sign up, go to www.aboutface-usa.org/donate/#. Organizers request that guests make a $50 donation.

“We want the community to know that there are four times more veteran suicide deaths than combat deaths during the last 20 years,” organizers stated. “The community must get involved. We must support improved crisis care and facilitate transitions for that care and provide effective care to veterans in need of mental health services, including suicide prevention.”

If you or someone you know is a veteran in crisis, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive 24/7 confidential support. To reach the line, call 988 and press 1. The line is also available online at www.veteranscrisisline.net/chat or through text at 838255.



