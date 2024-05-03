By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Commissioners vote to stop apartments in north Forsyth County
05032024APARTMENT REZONING
Concept plan for a county-rezoned residential subdivision planned on Pilgrim Mill Road. Image courtesy of Forsyth County.
A previously approved mixed-use development was downzoned by the Board of Commissioners before its construction in north Forsyth County.