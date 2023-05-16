How leaders of this group want to change mental health care in Forsyth County

A group focused on mental health that recently formed in Forsyth County has attracted the attention of local officials, non-profit organizations and professional athletes.
In November, community members came together to form Trusted Sources, a group aimed at mental health goals, especially for teens and their families. Their goal is to open communication between parents and teens, connect teens in peer groups and connect existing mental health resources in the county to create better outcomes.
Todd Moran, the group’s deputy executive director, who has a background in ministry and working with Fellowship of Christian Athletes, said Trusted Sources began when he, now-executive director Jenis Sharp and now-director of community outreach Benjamin Crenshaw decided to bring their talents together.
Sharp has served as board chair of the Forsyth County Optimist Club and other groups. Crenshaw has spoken with local students about mental health.
“The three of us started saying, ‘Hey, this problem is bigger than what we believed it might be, and it might be time for us to start digging a little deeper and start researching… what are the students saying, how are they feeling,’” Moran said. “There seems to be a lot of voices of what we should be doing but not a lot listening to them saying what’s really going on and how they perceive that they need help.”
With that in mind, the group began talking to students to get their input and take part in surveys to find out what students felt they needed in terms of resources.
“Then we started talking to kids, [who said,] ‘We don’t think we really always need one-on-one therapy, that’s what our parents thought we needed, and what we would like to have is more peer-to-peer groups, where we can create our own mental health resiliency by working on issues with people who are going through common struggles but also are pursuing a common purpose,’” Moran said.
The group also met with other non-profits and local elected officials, attended meetings at the Georgia State Capitol and met with parents, who often said they did not know what resources were available for their children or how to access them. Parents also told them that many times the first mental health professional they reached out to for their children was not a good fit.
“We met with as many people as we could meet, and we basically felt like we then had an understanding of what the issues are, the resources that are available and the fragmentation that is involved with the system as a whole,” he said. “So, from that, we said, okay, we think there is a real opportunity for a group like us to come together, create a non-profit and start tackling this from a different perspective than what is currently being done.”
The group hosted a kickoff event at Eastgate Church on Tuesday, May 9. It was attended by more than 100 guests, local officials, non-profit organizations and professional athletes, including Hall of Fame basketball player Dominque Wilkins, who played for the University of Georgia and Atlanta Hawks, and former UGA football player Ray Drew.
“Like anything else, pro athletes deal with a lot of things,” Moran said. “They deal with a lot of performance anxiety, there’s a lot of stress, and I think Dominique Wilkins, just from his perspective as a pro athlete, experienced a lot of things and had connections to folks that he thought were bringing resources to the community. He was just all in.”
Wilkins is a co-founder of the Key Foundations Program, one of the groups working with Trusted Sources, which provides online access to telehealth and tele-mental health care, as well as purchasing affordable medications.
“We recognize the three biggest challenges that families face today – health care, mental health care and the rising cost of prescription medications – and we have developed a membership program that addresses all these challenges,” Wilkins said in a video explaining the program.
Sharp said programs like Key Foundations can help families get access to professionals more quickly via telehealth than traditional options.
“This works with our program as well because some of the teens who are currently in the school system may not have the financial resources or there is a waiting time for them to obtain mental health resources,” she said.
For more information on Trusted Sources, go to trustedsourcesga.org.