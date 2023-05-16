How leaders of this group want to change mental health care in Forsyth County

Todd Moran, the group’s deputy executive director, who has a background in ministry and working with Fellowship of Christian Athletes, said Trusted Sources began when he, now-executive director Jenis Sharp and now-director of community outreach Benjamin Crenshaw decided to bring their talents together.



Sharp has served as board chair of the Forsyth County Optimist Club and other groups. Crenshaw has spoken with local students about mental health.

“The three of us started saying, ‘Hey, this problem is bigger than what we believed it might be, and it might be time for us to start digging a little deeper and start researching… what are the students saying, how are they feeling,’” Moran said. “There seems to be a lot of voices of what we should be doing but not a lot listening to them saying what’s really going on and how they perceive that they need help.”

With that in mind, the group began talking to students to get their input and take part in surveys to find out what students felt they needed in terms of resources.

“Then we started talking to kids, [who said,] ‘We don’t think we really always need one-on-one therapy, that’s what our parents thought we needed, and what we would like to have is more peer-to-peer groups, where we can create our own mental health resiliency by working on issues with people who are going through common struggles but also are pursuing a common purpose,’” Moran said.

The group also met with other non-profits and local elected officials, attended meetings at the Georgia State Capitol and met with parents, who often said they did not know what resources were available for their children or how to access them. Parents also told them that many times the first mental health professional they reached out to for their children was not a good fit.

“We met with as many people as we could meet, and we basically felt like we then had an understanding of what the issues are, the resources that are available and the fragmentation that is involved with the system as a whole,” he said. “So, from that, we said, okay, we think there is a real opportunity for a group like us to come together, create a non-profit and start tackling this from a different perspective than what is currently being done.”