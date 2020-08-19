Leadership Forsyth debuts new family fitness park at Ducktown Park

A new way to stay fit at Ducktown Park has officially been opened by local leaders.
On Tuesday morning, members of Leadership Forsyth Class of 2020 debuted a new family fitness park at Ducktown Park, 5927 Heardsville Road, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, that featured new workout equipment such as a balance board, pullup bars, a cardio walker and more.
“This project, I think for us when we initially envisioned it back in August was about trying to continue the proud tradition that we have here in Forsyth County seven years strong in a row of being the healthiest [county in the state],” said member Heather Hammons. “I think those words kind of ring more and more prominent now as we stand here than they ever have.”
Since 1989, Leadership Forsyth has provided leadership training for community leaders, who take on a service project each year. Previous projects include a Story Walk at Haw Creek Park, starting the Mentor Me program, a National Guard memorial walk at the Cumming Regional Readiness Center, basketball courts at the Bald Ridge Lodge, and a mobile food pantry for The Place of Forsyth.
While the meetings are usually a chance for members of the community to get to know each other and Forsyth County a little better, like all factors of life, COVID-19 made this a unique year.
“For the class of 2020, it’s been an experiment,” Hammons said. “I think it’s the first in Leadership Forsyth’s history of ‘how do you go from being so about community and sociable and having the socialization’ to having zero.”
Along with the workout equipment, the class also plated trees in honor of Tammi Bramblett, Mike Evans, Michelle Joyce, Melina Holt, and Jamie Tavenier.
There are also plans for the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department to add benches to the park in the future.