Leadership Forsyth debuts new family fitness park at Ducktown Park

A new way to stay fit at Ducktown Park has officially been opened by local leaders.



On Tuesday morning, members of Leadership Forsyth Class of 2020 debuted a new family fitness park at Ducktown Park, 5927 Heardsville Road, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, that featured new workout equipment such as a balance board, pullup bars, a cardio walker and more.

“This project, I think for us when we initially envisioned it back in August was about trying to continue the proud tradition that we have here in Forsyth County seven years strong in a row of being the healthiest [county in the state],” said member Heather Hammons. “I think those words kind of ring more and more prominent now as we stand here than they ever have.”