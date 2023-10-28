Here’s how volunteers marked the National Day of Service at the Historic Sherrill House

The Daughters of the American Revolution held its National Day of Service on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Historic Sherill House. Located at 9385 Old Federal Road in Ball Ground along the Trail of Tears, the property is planned to become the site of a public, multicultural museum. During the Day of Service, members of the group, volunteers and community leaders joined to recognize veterans, while the Sons of the American Revolution also held a Liberty Tree planting ceremony and dedicated a commemorative stone for the upcoming 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
