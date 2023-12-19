How residents can see the history of the Forsyth County Fire Department (From left to right) City Administrator Phil Higgins, Quincy Holton, Mayor Troy Brumbalow, Rupert Sexton, Lewis Ledbetter, and Forsyth County Fire Department Fire Chief Barry Head cut the ribbon to officially open the Fire Museum. Photo courtesy of the City of Cumming. Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow and Forsyth County Fire Department Chief Barry Head held a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the Fire Museum at Cumming City Center.