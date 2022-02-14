Community Arbor Day Celebration on Friday

For the third year, local officials will plant trees as part of Georgia Arbor Day.
On Friday, Feb. 18, officials with the city of Cumming, Keep Forsyth County Beautiful and others will host the Community Arbor Day Celebration at Creative Enterprises-Forsyth, located at 410 Pilgrim Road.
The festivities will begin at 3:30 p.m. with kids’ activities, s’mores and mingling, before a program featuring speakers, recognitions and a tree planting demonstration starts at 4 p.m.
The event is open to the public and will have free tree saplings and other items to take home. Attendees will also be able to tour Creative Enterprises, a center providing day services for adults with special needs.
For more information, go to bit.ly/3gNcl8K