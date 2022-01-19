County officials cut ribbon for Sawnee Mountain Park renovations

Forsyth County officials hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 19, to dedicate facility improvements at Sawnee Mountain Park at 3995 Watson Rd.

Improvements to the park include baseball/softball complex improvements, a new inclusive playground, refurbished tennis courts as well as updates to the concession stand and restrooms. The parking lot was also seal coated and restriped. A new pavilion, also a part of the renovation project, is expected to be installed at a later date.

“This is a growing area here in west Forsyth, so providing an update to this already great park made perfect sense to give even more recreation opportunities,” said District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper.

Most amenities at the park closed for renovations on May 10 and are now open to the public. The project budget was $3.25 million and was made available from SPLOST VIII funds. The consultant for the project was Robertson Loia Roof, PC and the general contractor is Build Line, LLC.