County officials cut ribbon for Sawnee Mountain Park renovations

Forsyth County officials hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 19, to dedicate facility improvements at Sawnee Mountain Park at 3995 Watson Rd.
Improvements to the park include baseball/softball complex improvements, a new inclusive playground, refurbished tennis courts as well as updates to the concession stand and restrooms. The parking lot was also seal coated and restriped. A new pavilion, also a part of the renovation project, is expected to be installed at a later date.
“This is a growing area here in west Forsyth, so providing an update to this already great park made perfect sense to give even more recreation opportunities,” said District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper.
Most amenities at the park closed for renovations on May 10 and are now open to the public. The project budget was $3.25 million and was made available from SPLOST VIII funds. The consultant for the project was Robertson Loia Roof, PC and the general contractor is Build Line, LLC.
“Our parks are the hearts of our communities bringing people of different backgrounds, races, religions and cultures together,” said Chairman and District 2 Commissioner Alfred John. “Parks, such as Sawnee Mountain, are wonderful resources for us all to enjoy, but their impact on our communities clearly goes much deeper than that.”
