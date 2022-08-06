Extension: Building a budget for household appliance replacements

In my home, we’re looking at replacing our clothes dryer. I don’t remember how many years we’ve had this one, but I do remember that it cost about one-third the price of dryers I just looked at in the store.

Appliances don’t last forever

Major household appliances have a useful life between 10 and 15 years. Since most homes have at least nine major appliances, we might expect to replace one appliance every year.

In addition to the purchase cost, appliances may require additional costs for delivery, installation, and removal of the old appliance.



While replacing an electric dryer can be do-it-yourself easy, professional installation of a water heater can cost as much as or more than the price of the appliance.

On top of that, purchasing with credit will add monthly finance charges — unless you’re prepared to pay off the balance immediately.





Saving over time beats paying over time

While savings accounts aren’t paying much in interest these days, earning a small percentage on your money is a net gain.

Paying 15-20 percent on a credit card balance, however, is a significant net loss.

For example, if you charge $1,000 to a credit card with a 15 percent interest rate and pay $100 per month, it will take 11 months to pay off the debt and cost over $75 in finance charges.

To prepare for inevitable costs of replacing household appliances, set aside $20 to $50 each month in a dedicated savings account. At the low rate, this personal escrow account will grow enough to replace an electric dryer in about three years.

At the higher savings rate, in three years you’ll have enough saved to replace 2-3 appliances.







