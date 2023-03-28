Here's how 300 volunteers worked to keep Forsyth County beautiful

On Saturday, March 25, Keep Forsyth County Beautiful hosted the annual Great FoCo Cleanup volunteer event aimed at clearing out litter and strengthening the community.

At 9 a.m., volunteers began arriving at three different locations: Cumming City Hall, the Goddard School of Suwanee, and Coal Mountain Recycling Center. After organizing into groups, volunteers then set out to different prominent roadways to pick up trash for disposal at the three county recycling centers.

“What you throw out will not just suddenly disappear,” said Napoleon Foster, a local volunteer who does quarterly cleanups at his adopted road, Nichols Dr. “It’s important that we don’t litter.”

Foster was excited about the high volume of high school students that volunteered to help in the cleanup effort. He stressed the importance of educating community members about the environment at an early age.