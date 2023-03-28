Here's how 300 volunteers worked to keep Forsyth County beautiful

On Saturday, March 25, Keep Forsyth County Beautiful hosted the annual Great FoCo Cleanup volunteer event aimed at clearing out litter and strengthening the community.
At 9 a.m., volunteers began arriving at three different locations: Cumming City Hall, the Goddard School of Suwanee, and Coal Mountain Recycling Center. After organizing into groups, volunteers then set out to different prominent roadways to pick up trash for disposal at the three county recycling centers.
“What you throw out will not just suddenly disappear,” said Napoleon Foster, a local volunteer who does quarterly cleanups at his adopted road, Nichols Dr. “It’s important that we don’t litter.”
Foster was excited about the high volume of high school students that volunteered to help in the cleanup effort. He stressed the importance of educating community members about the environment at an early age.
“The good thing about this, is they can help police their friends when their friends might throw something out,” Foster said. “They can encourage them not to do it. Each one, teach one.”
As an affiliate of the national environmental program Keep America Beautiful, Keep Forsyth County Beautiful has hosted the Great FoCo Cleanup every year since 1994, except in 2020 when it was canceled due to the pandemic. The event is integral to the organization’s mission to reduce waste and encourage recycling.
Forsyth County Manager of Environmental Programs Tammy Wright has been involved in the annual cleanup for 18 years.
“We look forward to this event every year,” Wright said in a release. “We always appreciate the hard work the community puts in to help our county thrive.”
Represented among the volunteer groups were the Denmark High School Beta Club, the Forsyth Democratic Committee, Green Cell Atlanta, Scouts Pack 807, and many other organizations.
“This is a perfect day and issue for our people to come together in the community, in a nonpartisan way, and keep Forsyth beautiful,” said Becky Woomer of the Forsyth Democratic Committee. “We wanted to sign up as a team to be seen in the community and make an impact.”
Woomer’s sentiment was echoed by Keep Forsyth County Beautiful board member Sean Purdy.
“It’s just cool to see people come together, who care about our community,” said Purdy. “It doesn’t have to be political. It’s just keeping our county clean and doing the right thing.”
Volunteers were instructed to dispose of their collected litter at any one of the three recycling centers in the county by 1 p.m.
The final tallies showed that this year’s Great FoCo Cleanup event brought together 310 volunteers who cleaned 42 roads and two parks. Volunteers collected 175 bags of litter, seven tires, and several other large items.
The efforts of Keep Forsyth County Beautiful and local volunteers can have a big impact on the continued cleanliness of the county’s roadways.
“Trash attracts trash,” Foster said. “If you have [the road] clean, there’s a tendency for people not to trash it.”