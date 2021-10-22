Sawnee Mountain Park closed through Oct. 24

Sawnee Mountain Park on Watson Road will be closed Friday, Oct. 22, through Sunday, Oct. 24, to resurface the parking lot and entry road, according to a news release. County officials said the public will not be allowed to use any part of the park until the work is complete.

This paving is part of the overall renovations of Sawnee Mountain Park that began in May of this year. Other improvements to the park included in the renovation are baseball/softball complex improvements, a new playground and pavilion, refurbished tennis courts and updates to the concession stand and restrooms.

The Sawnee Mountain facilities on Bettis-Tribble Gap Road and Spot Road are different locations that will not be affected by this work.