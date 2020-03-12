All Georgia state parks and historic sites remain open

Officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources say that all state parks and historic sites are open to visitors. With many Georgians avoiding crowds and canceling travel plans, parks provide nearby places to enjoy nature and solitude. Amenities such as campsites, cabins, hiking trails, picnic areas and golf courses remain open.

A small, wooded section within Hard Labor Creek State Park in Rutledge was recently selected as a temporary location to house coronavirus patients. At 5,800 acres, Hard Labor Creek is Georgia’s second largest state park. Less than one acre is being used, and security is in place to ensure there is no public access. The park’s trails, campground, cabins and golf course are open.

“We want to do all we can to help health and emergency officials prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Jeff Cown, director of Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites. “The safety of all citizens is of utmost importance to the Georgia State Parks team. With this being a fluid situation, we are monitoring it closely and making whatever decisions necessary to ensure the health and well-being of the public, our guests and employees.”

For the latest updates related to coronavirus, visit GaStateParks.org/Alerts.



