Forsyth County announces new Director of Parks and Recreation

Forsyth County has a new Director of Parks and Recreation.
Kirk Franz has been named Director of the Parks and Recreation Department to replace former director Jim Pryor and interim director Laura Pate.
Franz helped establish John’s Creek’s first Recreation and Parks Division and spent almost 20 years as the department’s Recreation Manager. Coupled with his work in Alpharetta as Programs Director and Executive Director of Newtown Recreation, Inc., Franz has gained over 30 years of experience in the field.
Franz is a Certified Parks and Recreation Professional and serves as the current District 7 Vice Commissioner for the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association.
“Parks and Recreation plays a vital role in creating a vibrant and healthy community,” said Assistant County Manager Tony Tarnacki in a press release. “We are excited to welcome Kirk Franz to Forsyth County as his many years of experience will serve him well in continuing the County’s dedication to providing the community with safe, clean and inclusive parks and recreation opportunities.”