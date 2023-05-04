This sporting event could bring $1 million to Forsyth County

During a Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting on April 11, Commissioners unanimously approved a contract extension with Denver-based Triple Crown Sports.
The extension ensures that Forsyth County will host the rotating Triple Crown U.S. Nationals Softball Tournament in 2023 and 2027, as well as the Triple Crown Fast Pitch Southeast Nationals Tournament every year from 2023-2027.
“We’re extremely excited to be able to sign a five-year extension with Triple Crown,” said Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Athletic Coordinator Barry Brooks. “It’s a great opportunity for our department, a great opportunity for our community, it’s just a great opportunity across the board.”
The gold-level softball tournament first came to Forsyth County in 2014, when it brought 168 teams from 26 different states to the county for a weeklong event.
At that time, President and CEO of Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce James McCoy called it, “the largest amateur sporting event that we’ve ever hosted as a community,” and it has continued to grow ever since.
As of last week, there were already 182 teams confirmed for this year’s tournament, and it is believed that there may be as many as 200.
“It has a big impact on the community, and it gives our local folks a chance to come out and see some softball at the highest levels,” said Brooks. “We’re looking forward to continuing our agreement with Triple Crown and we’re looking forward to a tournament coming up in July.”
The next tournament will take place from July 10-13 and will span approximately 40 baseball fields across nearly every park in Forsyth County.
At the time of the last contract extension in 2017, Forsyth County had received approximately $22,000 per tournament. The overall economic impact for the community this year is expected to be around $1 million.