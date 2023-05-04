This sporting event could bring $1 million to Forsyth County

During a Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting on April 11, Commissioners unanimously approved a contract extension with Denver-based Triple Crown Sports.

The extension ensures that Forsyth County will host the rotating Triple Crown U.S. Nationals Softball Tournament in 2023 and 2027, as well as the Triple Crown Fast Pitch Southeast Nationals Tournament every year from 2023-2027.

“We’re extremely excited to be able to sign a five-year extension with Triple Crown,” said Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Athletic Coordinator Barry Brooks. “It’s a great opportunity for our department, a great opportunity for our community, it’s just a great opportunity across the board.”