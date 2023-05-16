When Forsyth County’s renovated park at Lake Lanier will open

Forsyth County’s newly acquired lakeside park is undergoing renovations.
The beach and picnic areas of Mary Alice Park, which was recently acquired by Forsyth County from the City of Cumming, are temporarily closed to the public while the County works to renovate and repair the park before summer.
“The County has been working diligently to repair, clean, and make improvements to the park,” said Parks and Recreation Interim Director Laura Pate. “We are excited to bring some new life to this beautiful park and appreciate the public’s patience as we prepare it for the summer season as a Forsyth County park.”
The work being done includes removal of hazards, addition of new signs, renovation of the bathrooms, installation of self-serve parking kiosks, and restoration of the beach with the addition of new sand.
The beach and picnic areas are scheduled to reopen to the public on May 26, after the renovation and restoration work is complete.
The boat launch area of the park remains open for public use.
“The parking area at the boat ramp is reserved for vehicles and trailers that are utilizing the ramps for watercraft,” explained Pate. “Once the beach and picnic areas open on May 26, parking will be made available for all guests visiting the park.”
When full parking access is reopened, park visitors will be able to utilize new self-serve kiosks to purchase a daily pass for $10 or an annual pass for $60 ($54 for seniors). Passes will allow access to the beach, picnic area, and boat launch ramp.
The Parks and Recreation department cautions park visitors that failure to park in properly designated areas may result in a ticket or the car being towed.
Once fully opened, County staff will be available onsite during limited weekend hours to assist with questions, maintenance, and park safety. During the height of the summer months, Forsyth County Park Rangers will be onsite as well.
Regarding additional work to be done at Mary Alice Park, Pate said, “Details on further park improvements will be made available at a later date.”