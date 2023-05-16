When Forsyth County’s renovated park at Lake Lanier will open

Forsyth County’s newly acquired lakeside park is undergoing renovations.

The beach and picnic areas of Mary Alice Park, which was recently acquired by Forsyth County from the City of Cumming, are temporarily closed to the public while the County works to renovate and repair the park before summer.

“The County has been working diligently to repair, clean, and make improvements to the park,” said Parks and Recreation Interim Director Laura Pate. “We are excited to bring some new life to this beautiful park and appreciate the public’s patience as we prepare it for the summer season as a Forsyth County park.”