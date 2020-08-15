8-year-old Cleveland boy becomes youngest hot air balloon pilot to fly solo

By Kelsey Podo, FCN regional staff

Soaring 400 feet over Sautee Valley in North Georgia on July 10, 8-year-old J.T. Head III became the youngest person to pilot a hot air balloon solo.

“I was nervous. I wasn’t scared,” J.T., who lives in Cleveland, said.

Heights come naturally to J.T., having grown up in a ballooning family. His mother, Desiree Head, has flown in balloons for 30 years, and his father, Tarp Head, has been piloting them for 45 years and owns Head Balloons Inc., a hot air balloon manufacturing company.

The rising fourth grader said he felt inspired to fly after watching his father operate one.

“I saw my daddy doing it, and I know if he could do it alone, then I can do it alone,” J.T. said. “I knew I had enough training, that it was my turn.”

Under Federal Aviation Administration regulations, Tarp said his son would be too young to fly a full-size balloon until he reaches 14 years old. Instead, J.T. piloted an ultralight aircraft made by family friend, David Bristol, which weighs less than 155 pounds, only holds one person and requires no certification.

While watching her son ascend on his own, Desiree said she felt both excited for his accomplishment but also slightly wary.

“(As a mother) Anytime you child gets out of your arms, you’re afraid,” she said. “We’re the kind of parents where we like to gauge if our child is comfortable, and he felt comfortable.”

