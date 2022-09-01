A school counselor once told deaf woman she couldn’t be a hairstylist. Now, she manages a salon in Forsyth County.

A school counselor once told Susan Perdue that she “could never be a hairstylist” because she is deaf.



Susan Perdue, Great Clips salon manager - photo by Sabrina Kerns “Everybody comes in for a hair color and talks, and you wouldn’t be able to do it,” she remembered her counselor saying.

But the now wife and mother of two decided to follow her dream anyway. Today, she is the salon manager of the Great Clips on Freedom Parkway in Cumming, working as the sole deaf leader for a company employing more than 40,000 stylists across the United States.

Perdue said she has always loved the company. She and her family always went to a Great Clips salon to get haircuts when she was a child, and she remembers how much she loved talking with the staff and the joy of walking away with a fresh hairdo.

“That was what really made me want to become a hairstylist,” Perdue said.

She has now worked as a hairstylist for nearly 10 years, spending the past two years as a salon manager.

But the Dawson County resident said following her dream and getting through what her high school counselor had told her hasn’t always been easy.

Following high school, Perdue didn’t believe she could be successful in cosmetology, so she decided to join a career in banking instead. She worked for a bank for many years before it closed and she found herself looking for a new career.

She made the decision to go back to school to study accounting at Lanier Technical College until she attended an open house event one day where she saw the school also offered a cosmetology program.

“So tell me you signed up for it,” her husband said when she came home.

He convinced her to enroll in the program, and when she went to switch her major, she was shocked that the school — and counselor — supported her decision.

After finishing beauty school, she started working at different salons and realized she had reached another standstill in achieving her dreams of a successful career in cosmetology.



