Author helps local writers build monsters, imagine futures

Fran Wilde, two-time Nebula award-winning author of such science fiction and fantasy novels as “Riverland” and “Updraft,” leads two online writing workshops sponsored by Forsyth County Public Library and Forsyth County Arts Alliance.

The first two-hour workshop, “Build a Monster,” is intended for tween and teen writers in grades 5 through 10 and will be hosted online at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 15.

Wilde explains that students will engage in “loud and fun” brainstorming activities designed to expand their creative writing skills. The workshop will help young writers use that creativity to build monster characters and then develop problem-solving techniques to defeat those monsters in their stories.

Admission to the “Build a Monster” workshop is free, but advance registration is required.

Wilde’s next two-hour workshop, “Writing the Future,” is intended for teen writers in grades 9 and up, as well as adults, and will be hosted online at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 22.



