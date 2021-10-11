Author Spotlight: Mike Povenz has a passion for helping men discover the best version of themselves

Mike Povenz, author of ‘Iron and Cotton: A Man’s Field Guide to Marriage,’ said he has a passion for helping men discover the best version of themselves and for guiding them to be better husbands and fathers.

Mike Povenz, author of ‘Iron and Cotton: A Man’s Field Guide to Marriage,’ said he has a passion for helping men discover the best version of themselves and for guiding them to be better husbands and fathers. He is the founder of Modern Chivalry Men, an organization inspiring men to positive change and community involvement. He is also the podcast host of Iron and Cotton.

Povenz has served for years as a men’s group leader and is the recipient of the Life Changer Award. He lives in North Georgia with his wife of 20 years. They have three children: Lily, Lachlan, and Breckyn, along with three dogs, two guinea pigs, four chickens, and one psychotic fish.

Povenz loves the outdoors, fishing, boating, skiing, cooking on cast iron, and time with family and friends.





About the book

Nobody goes into marriage planning to fail. Yet, millions of couples end up divorced or trapped in loveless and sexless marriages. Why does this happen? This often-repeated tragedy is the outcome of a missed conversation — a conversation that informs and prepares men for the greatest journey in life: Marriage.

In Iron and Cotton, Mike Povenz offers insight from innumerable men that have traveled this path before you. You will discover the obstacles and challenges ahead that ensnare other men but will not ensnare you. You will receive the tools to help you defy the statistics of divorce and grow into the intentional and purposeful man and husband your family needs.

Inside every man, there is an offering of strength and compassion waiting to be released into his marriage. An Iron side of him ready to offer courage and stability, and a Cotton side prepared to offer comfort and understanding. A combination that defines his character and fortifies his marriage.

A man forged in the fires of wisdom is a man prepared to handle anything! Are you ready? Let’s have a conversation.