Boy Scout interviews Sheriff Ron Freeman for final merit badge, learns lesson about grace and positivity

Henry Borgerding first joined Cub Scouts as a Webelo because his childhood friend invited him to join his troop. Years later, as a senior at Pinecrest Academy, Borgerding has completed hours of requirements to fulfill different badge and project qualifications.

The last goal for him to accomplish is earning his Eagle Scout, and to help him acquire his final badge, Borgerding interviewed Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman about how teens and college-aged students can be better leaders and help the community.

Freeman began the interview, held on Wednesday, Dec. 23, by explaining the background of crime in the area and saying that Forsyth County has a very low crime rate. The most common types of crimes according to Freeman are those related to substance abuse, disorderly conduct such as petty theft and fighting, and sexting, which can trigger very serious child pornography charges.

“Unfortunately, we see young men and women engage in [sexting] and age becomes an issue, and that then becomes a criminal act,” Freeman said. “We hope to see that go away or certainly decrease, and education is key for that.”

Freeman said education is one of the best ways to prevent crimes from happening, especially sexting among minors. He also explained that, regarding substance abuse, there are two K-9 units that oversee the schools in Forsyth County, and that there has been a large increase in the amount of School Resource Officers stationed around the county.

“The idea is that [the students] know the dogs are there all the time,” Freeman said. “And part of that is psychological for … if a student was leaning towards bringing drugs to school, it might make you think twice about it.”

Freeman also acknowledged that socio-economic status and surrounding circumstances also play a part in increased crime rates, but he said crime is still very low for the area.

“Majority of significant crime in Forsyth County … are generally from people who live outside of Forsyth County,” Freeman said. “So, we don’t see a significant number out of our high school and college age kids here. And that’s a blessing. I think that’s a testament in some respects to our parents, and it’s also a testament to our young men and women here. I mean, they’re high-performers, they’re striving to accomplish something, they’re involved in a lot of different things.”

Borgerding is one of the high-aspiring teens, applying for the United States Military Academy, or West Point, and already securing a nomination from Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

In order to complete his Eagle Scout application, Borgerding had one more merit badge to submit: the Citizenship in the Community Merit Badge. In order to successfully complete this, he identified a problem in the community, young people and their propensity for crime, and interviewed a government official that could share guidance on this topic. Borgerding said he thought Freeman was the best choice because of his position and experience.